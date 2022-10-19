A woman whose life has been blighted by lorries passing her village home in recent years has welcomed a decision to look again at plans for a straw bale operation nearby.

Jane Page has objected to the plans for a straw bale storage site at Saltby airfield as HGVs have regularly passed her home at the entrance to the site on The Butts to collect the bales and deliver them to the Sleaford renewable energy plant.

A meeting of the planning committee at Melton Borough Council decided to defer a decision on the plan to allow the applicant and parish council more time to discuss the HGV routes and for a new traffic survey to be considered more thoroughly.

A retrospective planning application for Saltby airfield has been submitted. (56145178)

Mrs Page said: "As a resident who lives within 100 yards of the main proposed import entrance for the applicant's straw bale operation and has put up with years of nuisance from the associated HGVs that are used to import and export straw to supply Sleaford Biomass Power Station, I applaud the committee's decision to defer judgement on Saltby Airfield Farm's retrospective planning application.

"The planning committee strongly advised the applicant to actively engage with the parish councils and their residents who would be directly affected by this planning application to see if any solutions can be found to minimize the adverse impact on the local community.

"Sadly until now there has been little dialogue between Saltby Estates and the local community as regards the straw bale operation and its HGV movements and I hope that the applicant with his team will take this opportunity to listen to our very real concerns.

"The councillors who voted in the majority to defer judgement had visited our area and driven the routes likely to be affected by the HGVs. It is a relief that they shared the local residents' views as regards the likely adverse impact to local road safety and resident amenities and environment and that these concerns were not being fully addressed and that more analysis was required in light of the very real difficulties that the HGVs would likely cause on the narrow country lanes and roads that would be directly affected as a result by this retrospective planning application."

The borough council received 126 objections from residents of nearby villages who say the lorry movements will result in traffic dangers and an adverse environmental impact.

Members of the planning committee highlighted dangers with using the narrow Wyeville Road for transporting straw away from the site.

Councillor Chris Evans said at the meeting: “This idea of going down Wyeville Road is an absolute disaster. It’s got hairpins in it and no car meeting an HGV would be able to get by unless it goes into a ditch.”

Saltby Estates says it will limit lorry journeys to 40 a day, with HGVs entering the site from the Croxton Kerrial direction via The Butts and then leaving the airfield along Wyeville Road to rejoin the main A607 near Denton.

Planning consultant Paul Watson, speaking for the applicants, said a change of route for the HGVs could be considered. He told the committee: “Reacting to comments from residents we thought we were being helpful in saying we could take vehicles along Wyeville Road if that was preferred.

"If there is a feeling in the parish that it would be better to use Saltby Road back towards Croxton Kerrial we could give an undertaking that vehicles could go that way instead.”

Frazer Jolly, the farm manager at Saltby Farms, said the airfield was an emergency storage site for the Sleaford energy plant and there has been little HGV activity there between September last year and August this year.

Mr Jolly said any lorry movements would be restricted to 7am to 7pm on weekdays and none at weekends or bank holidays, adding: “I’m confident that if our application is supported there will be very little impact from the site going forward due to careful management and the limited nature of the operation.”