Woman who helped mother trapped in overturned car praises 'amazing' fire brigade

A woman who helped an injured driver after their car overturned in Grantham has praised the work of the emergency services.

Following a road traffic collision on Monday afternoon on Princess Drive, a car was overturned with the driver trapped inside.

Four people jumped to the aid of the driver, including 25-year-old Kieren Quinn and Tina Quinn, who helped the driver by supporting her head and helping to calm her down.

The fire brigade helping to extract the trapped driver. (50359318)

Joanne Harrison, an Army veteran, also helped the driver, along with an unnamed man who called the emergency services and helped the police with information.

Joanne said: "I had assessed that the vehicle was stable enough for me to climb in via the boot.

"I checked the lady for serious injuries and held her head still until the emergency services arrived.

The car on its side after colliding with several vehicles in Princess Drive on Monday. (50342071)

The incident took place near the Co-op store, with Lincolnshire Police stating that there were "no serious injuries" following the collision.

CCTV footage, provided by a resident of the street, shows the car crashing into a bin just moments before it turns over on its side.

Joanne continued: "The fire brigade were amazing and took over from me so they could prepare her for extraction.

The car on its side after colliding with several vehicles in Princess Drive on Monday. (50342073)

"Sadly, I haven’t had any further contact with the lady, but I was told by the police that she was going to be okay.

"It’s a great feeling when you know your training can be put to good use."

The driver was taken to hospital by her son, as there was a delay with the ambulance.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "This was a collision involving four vehicles. No serious injuries."