Woman who received a new heart 30 years ago to celebrate with fundraising fete

A woman who was given a second chance at life 30 years ago thanks to a lifesaving heart transplant is raising money for the hospital where the operation took place.

Michelle Abbott now plans to celebrate by holding a special fundraising fete.

The fete will take place at Market Overton Bowls Club on Saturday, August 27, from 11am to 3pm with all proceeds going to the Royal Papworth Hospital.

Michelle Abbott, centre, with husband Jonny and daughter Lynn. (58821242)

Michelle’s husband Jonny and daughter Lynn said: "The team at Royal Papworth Hospital are very important to us, without their wonderful care and support and the lifesaving operation they performed, Michelle wouldn’t be here today.

“As Jonny is President of Market Overton Bowls Club this year and it is a momentous occasion for Michelle, we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than by holding a fete to raise funds for the Royal Papworth Charity."

Michelle, who lives in Castle Bytham, said: “I also urge people to make sure they make their families and next of kin aware of their wishes regarding donation. Even if the law in the UK now presumes everyone is an organ donor, surgeons still can’t perform these operations without a next of kin’s consent.

“I am very grateful to whoever my heart came from as I know it would have been a very difficult decision for their family to make as their loved one has just died.”

The family says it hopes to make as much money as possible to raise funds for the charity so they can continue their excellent work.