A woman who received a lifesaving heart transplant 30 years ago has successfully raised money for the hospital where the operation took place.

Michelle Abbott, of Castle Bytham, held a fete at Market Overton Bowls Club on Saturday, August 27, and has so far raised £954 for Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

The Abbott family has thanked everyone who was involved. Michelle said: "Without my second gift of life. I would never have been by my husband’s side to see our daughter grow up and make some wonderful memories.

Michelle and Jonny Abbott. (59056779)

Jonny Abbott getting soaked. (59056833)

"So please however difficult, have conversations with your loved ones about your organ donation wishes."

Michelle's husband Jonny is president of Market Overton Bowls Club and chose the venue to celebrate the "momentous occasion" of his wife's transplant anniversary.

There is still currently money coming from the bowls club event and donations can be made to their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michelle-abbott30years.

Members of Market Overton Bowls Club. (59056808)

Lynn Abbott, Michelle's daughter. (59056826)

She added: "All this money will mean so much to everyone at the hospital. The Royal Papworth Charity can continue to use this money to not only provide support care and treatment to those who need the hospital, but it can also go towards research in developing new technology and treatment so hopefully one day no-one will lose their loved one for organ transplants to happen."

Michelle and her family would like to give a special thanks to Dave, Pam, Jack, Liz, Jeannie, Annette, Richard, Lorna, Chris, Sue, Keith, and Paul from the bowls club "who were fantastic on the day running stalls but were also a massive help in making sure the whole event came together. We couldn’t have done it without you."