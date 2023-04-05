A Grantham woman who recently beat cancer is set to hold a fundraiser.

Sarah Perry, 46, was diagnosed with breast cancer back in April 2022.

One year on, she has received the all clear and is set to host a fundraiser at Grantham Railway Club on April 29.

Sarah Perry and Nick Wiles. (63394786)

Sarah said that after beating the disease, she wants "to give something back" by raising money for Cancer Research UK.

She is collecting raffle prizes for the event, which will have a live singer, Darren Yates.

Shortly before her diagnosis last year, Sarah found love in widower Nick Wiles, 60, who lost his wife of 32 years to Covid.

Despite only being together three weeks at the time of her diagnosis, Nick has stood by Sarah, and the couple remain happily together.

To purchase tickets for the event at the Railway Club, call 01507 603145 or 07540 698648.