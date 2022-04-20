A woman who served as a plotter during the Second World War marked her 100th birthday surrounded by family.

Joyce Clarke celebrated becoming a centenarian yesterday (April 19) at Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham, with some special guests.

Along with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Joyce was joined on her special day by Dean Ward, Mayor of Grantham; Roy Palmer, a Chelsea Pensioner; and Flight Sergeant Reece Holt from RAF Wittering.

Joyce Clarke celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family. (56189146)

Joyce was presented with her card from the Queen, and was read a poem that Roy had written just for her.

Born in Nottingham, Joyce spent much of her childhood in the Sherwood area and attended Nottingham Girls High School.

At 19, she joined the Red Cross and enlisted with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) a year later, serving as a plotter, often shown in war films pushing model ships and aircraft around a large map board in an operations room.

Joyce in WAAF uniform, aged 20. (56189087)

Joyce also served with the British Expeditionary Force in Belgium as the Second World War came to its conclusion, a country that she would later visit for her 40th wedding anniversary.

On December 1, 1945, she married Howard Clarke, who had served as a member of “The Forgotten Army” in Burma.

Together, the couple raised four children, Angela, Martin, Neil and Nick. She is also a grandmother to Emily and Becky and great grandmother to Joshua and Georgia.

Joyce spent many years as secretary to the senior partner of a Nottingham law firm. She loved to play tennis and the piano.

Roy Palmer, a Chelsea Pensioner, read Joyce a poem that he had written. (56190745)

After living most of their married life in Nottinghamshire, Joyce and Howard retired to Harlaxton, before moving to Arnoldfield Court where Howard sadly died in 1998.

After nearly 25 years in Arnoldfield Court, Joyce has recently moved in to the newly opened Royal Windsor Care Home, where she celebrated her special day.

Joyce's son Neil said that his mother is "very loving and dedicated,at times strong willed but also keen to show her love equally to her family".

Joyce and her late husband Howard. (56189084)

Not one to complain very often, Joyce could often be heard to say “You’ve just got to get on with it".

The family said that they were delighted to be celebrating such a great great day with Joyce.

Joyce with her card from the Queen. (56189106)

Mayor Dean Ward presents Joyce with her card from the Queen. (56189103)