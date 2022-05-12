A woman who served as a plotter during the Second World War has sadly died just weeks after celebrating her 100th birthday.

Joyce Clarke, who celebrated becoming a centenarian last month, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning (May 8) at Royal Windsor Care Home on Harlaxton Road.

At 19 years of age, Joyce enlisted with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) a year later, serving as a plotter, before serving with the British Expeditionary Force in Belgium as the Second World War came to its conclusion.

Joyce in WAAF uniform, aged 20. (56189087)

She celebrated her special birthday on April 19, surrounded by family and guests from the RAF.

Joyce raised four children with her late husband Howard, and had two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

One of Joyce's sons, Neil, said: "It was great that she was able to achieve her 100th birthday and then, unfortunately, her health declined over the course of Saturday and she slipped away at 10am on Sunday."

Joyce Clarke celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family. (56189146)

Joyce's funeral will take place on May 31 at 11.30am at Grantham Crematorium.

Neil added: "She was a keen supporter of the Lifeboats, so should anyone be so inclined, donations are being made to the RNLI."