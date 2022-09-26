A Grantham woman, who has been playing bingo for over 20 years, has won £50,000.

On Friday, August 26, Janine Halstead was playing a national bingo game at Buzz Bingo in Grantham and won the £50,000 prize.

Janine is absolutely delighted with the win, describing it as both exciting and shocking as she’s never had a big win before.

Janine Halstead with her cheque for £50,000. (59584892)

Nadine Coe, general manager at Buzz Bingo Grantham, said: "We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win.

"The national bingo game is played in bingo clubs across the UK so for us to have the winner in our club is just fantastic. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment."

Jane was first introduced to the game by an old friend over 20 years ago, and is now a regular member at the Grantham branch, located on Venture Way.

Stevie Shaves, chief operating officer at Buzz Bingo, added: "The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win £50,000 on the national bingo game at Buzz Bingo Grantham.

"Overall Buzz Bingo players win more than £2 million per week in bingo prize money and we love to celebrate every one of them with our amazing community!"

Janine plans to celebrate her big win by having a party with friends and family.