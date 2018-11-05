Woman's anger after child's Halloween smarties are replaced with beads

A woman was left shocked after a young child was given a packet of beads that had been disguised as smarties during Halloween last week.

The woman took to social media to warn others about the incident, which is said to have happened on Walton Gardens, Grantham.

She said: "Luckily, my 16-year-old brother had them and told us but even then it still could have been fatal. Disgusting behaviour."

The post has now been shared over 150 times.

She added: "Giving an eight-year-old these pretending to be smarties.

"I've always read about it but never did I think it would happen to us.

"Next year, I'll be checking every packet before she eats anything."

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police said they are unaware of the incident.