Home   News   Article

Grantham woman's fund-raiser for NHS given boost as personal trainer comes on board

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 22 May 2020

A woman who is raising money for NHS front line workers has had a boost with the help of a personal trainer.

Tanya Thomas is being sponsored to lose more than three stone in weight to raise money after the NHS saved her sister’s life after she contracted Covid-19.

Her sister, Teresa Gray, also suffered two strokes, sepsis and pneumonia while in hospital in Edinburgh, but has since gone home.

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHealth

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE