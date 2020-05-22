Grantham woman's fund-raiser for NHS given boost as personal trainer comes on board
Published: 17:00, 22 May 2020
A woman who is raising money for NHS front line workers has had a boost with the help of a personal trainer.
Tanya Thomas is being sponsored to lose more than three stone in weight to raise money after the NHS saved her sister’s life after she contracted Covid-19.
Her sister, Teresa Gray, also suffered two strokes, sepsis and pneumonia while in hospital in Edinburgh, but has since gone home.
