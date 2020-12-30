The partner of missing Daniel Stanton has issued a heartfelt plea telling him everything is fixable, please just come home.

33-year-old Daniel hasn't been since Friday, December 18 and missed Christmas with his partner of four years, Sam Bartram.

As the days pass, Sam says her fears for Daniel grow and she isn't sleeping.

Daniel Stanton has been missing since December 18. (43776691)

Sam, 28, who met Daniel online, said: "Daniel is happy normally, bubbly.

"He does have mental health issues but is usually happy.

"He has done this in the past but he would usually be home within days or at the least be in touch with someone. It's now more than a week and he's missed Christmas.

"I have sent him so many messages and rung so many times, but his phone is off now.

"We had a domestic argument and it was the last I saw of him.

"I just want to know he's safe."

Daniel Stanton and Sam Bartram (43777464)

Although Daniel and Sam live in Bingham, they spend a lot of time in Newark, where Daniel is agency staff at Knowhow.

Daniel finished his shift as a picker for online customer orders on Friday, December 11, and was due to return after a short break.

Sam hopes he may have work friends she doesn't know with whom he is sheltering.

Daniel is originally from the Top Valley/Bestwood areas but conversations with family and friends in those areas of Nottingham have proved fruitless so far.

Sam said: "It's stressful the not knowing. I'm not sleeping. I just want to know that he's alive.

"I'm starting to get a horrible feeling that something has happened and that the police will call.

Daniel Stanton (43636477)

"I just want him to know that I love him and to please come home. Everything is fixable.

"We've had our problems in the past but we can get passed those.

"Please get in touch Daniel - even if it's just a phone call so that I know you're alive. After that we can deal with everything when you're ready."

Daniel finds solace by water and enjoys walking by canals, the River Trent near the Castle Barge, the floating pub they have frequented, and Newark's marinas where the couple often walk.

"He loves canals and finds waterways quite tranquil," Sam said.

"He finds walking by water peaceful and it allows him to think."

Daniel is 5ft 6ins tall and has short dark cropped hair. He has lost weight recently and - for those who know him - is now of a slimmer build than you may have previously known him.

At the time of his disappearance, he was clean shaven and wearing a distinctive red Parka coat with fur-lined hood, black tracksuit bottoms with ridges down the sides and black, white and green Nike Air Max ankle-length trainers.

He was carrying a black rucksack that has reflective strips on it.

Sam said she knows that he his bank card with him, but aside from that, she is unsure of what else the bag contained.

Anyone who has seen Daniel, or knows where he might be, should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 822 of December 18, 2020.