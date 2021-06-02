Women and children suffer minor injuries in collision which blocked road near Grantham for four hours

Two women and two children suffered minor injuries in a collision which happened yesterday on the High Dyke at Great Ponton.

Emergency services attended the incident at around 2pm near the junction with Dallygate Lane.

The air ambulance, several land ambulances, police and firefighters attended the scene.

The air ambulance and emergency services have attended the scene of a collision on the High Dike. (47773352)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to reports of a two vehicle RTC at High Dyke in Great Ponton just before 2pm on Tuesday, June 1. The road was blocked with debris and fuel from the accident, and was cleared by around 6pm.

"Two children and one woman from one vehicle and one woman from another suffered minor injuries. This was incident 253 of June 1."