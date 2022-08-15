Two people have been arrested at an animal rights protest in Ancaster.

The protest started at 4.30am this morning at the Goldholme Stone Quarry.

Two women, both 20-years-old, who had chained themselves to a concrete-filled tube, have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

Protesters at the Goldholme Quarry in Ancaster. (58637372)

The road was later closed for about 30 minutes while officers dealt with the incident and those protesting were dispersed by around 11.50am.

The protest was aimed against Phil Kerry who is managing director of Goldholme Stone, and also owns T&S Nurseries, which is a network of farms that breed rabbits for their fur.

Protesters at the Goldholme Quarry in Ancaster. (58637435)

Those arrested remain in police custody. Officers will remain in the area today.

Phil Kerry, managing director of Goldholme Stone, said: "I’m not ever so surprised the protest happened.

“They put the address up a week ago as a possible target. They had a protest on Sunday, so why they should pick a quarry is beyond me.

“They have their own idealism and that is to close down every live stock farm in the country, so there will be no meat, no fish, no butter or cheese, nothing like that. Their idealism can’t possibly work.

“They are not interested in negotiating. They don’t want to hear what they don’t believe.

“The police were absolutely brilliant and they brought an end to it. We are very sorry for an inconvenience to the surrounding Ancaster.

“Hopefully we are back to normal now.”