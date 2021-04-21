Women in Ghana have been making face masks thanks to a charitable project organised by a Grantham Rotary Club.

Trade Aid, a project started by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, helps people in poor countries start up a trade by providing them with tools.

In northern Ghana, Trade Aid has supported the Wulungu Project which has built schools and taken young girls, who have been abused, off the streets.

Young women in Ghana have been able to make PPE with the help of Trade Aid. (46382777)

Trade Aid has supported the girls with equipment to help them with their tailoring skills.

During the pandemic, the girls took their sewing machines home while the schools were closed and made protective masks, selling them in their community and supporting their families.

This is just one example of more than 240 projects and 28 workshops that Trade Aid has supported since 2007. A donation of £425 for a Trade Aid box can transform the lives of workers. More details from trade-aid.org