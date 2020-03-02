Two Grantham care home residents both celebrated landmark birthdays this week.

The lounge of Gregory House Care Home, in Welby Gardens, was transformed with a party atmosphere on Thursday to celebrate Kathleen Shevlane’s 105th birthday and Esther Wilde’s 101st birthday.

The pair were guests of honour at their very own tea dance surrounded by their friends, family, residents and staff members. Guitar vocalist Robin Dickenson and Andrew Lockton on instruments serenaded them with tunes from the ‘60s.