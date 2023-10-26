Three women have raised over £700 after completing a run to raise money for a baby loss awareness charity.

Yazmin Lorne, her sister Abbey and Hanna Walls, Yazmin’s best friend, ran 5k from Denton canal to the Dirty Duck Pub, in Woolsthorpe, on October 8 to raise money for Sands, a charity that provides support to anyone affected by baby loss.

The three ran in memory of Hanna’s daughter Laicey-Mai, who died when she was just 16 days old in 2016.

They are also running in memory of Abbey and Yazmin’s close friend’s daughter, who she later named Mavis, after she sadly found out she had died at her 16 week scan.

Left to right: Yazmin, Hanna and Abbey.

Yazmin said: “Their losses touch us every year, so we do this to support the charity and raise awareness for Sands.

“It [the run] was amazing and the support we had at the end of the finish line was overwhelming.

“It’s even emotional talking about it now.”

Yazmin's t-shirt she wore during the run.

The three also recently took on the NHS’s Couch to 5k challenge to raise money for Sands.

They are still raising money at https://fundraising.sands.org.uk/fundraisers/yasminlorne/ribbon-run.

Yazmin said that it was “really good to see how much support we have in memory of these little girls”.

She added: “I think so many women suffer with fertility and they go through so much in life.

“It’s supposed to be one of the most enjoyable times in life, but so many people are affected by baby loss.

“I don’t think it ever gets easier.

“I appreciate how hard it is for women.”

The friends ran during Baby Loss Awareness week, which was October 9, until October 15.