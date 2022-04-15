Members of Gonerby Hill Foot Women's Institute have planted a tree to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The group was given permission to plant a flowering cherry tree in the cemetery in Great Gonerby across the road from where it holds its meetings in the Memorial Hall.

President Carolyn Turner said: "Unfortunately, we couldn’t have chosen a worse day for the weather as it hailed during the process!

Gonerby Hill Foot WI plants a tree to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. (56100195)

"However, some of the ladies attended the planting and we were helped by two members' husbands who dug the hole for us."