Gonerby Hill Foot WI plants tree for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Published: 09:22, 15 April 2022
| Updated: 09:22, 15 April 2022
Members of Gonerby Hill Foot Women's Institute have planted a tree to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The group was given permission to plant a flowering cherry tree in the cemetery in Great Gonerby across the road from where it holds its meetings in the Memorial Hall.
President Carolyn Turner said: "Unfortunately, we couldn’t have chosen a worse day for the weather as it hailed during the process!
"However, some of the ladies attended the planting and we were helped by two members' husbands who dug the hole for us."