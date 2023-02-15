A Women's Institute group raised over £600 with a stall they held.

The Knit and Natter group from the Gonerby Hill Foot W.I. held the stall in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre just before Christmas.

The stall raised £673.

The members of the group at the February meeting. (62448651)

A spokesperson for the W.I. said: "The stall was full of clothing made by these members along with a wonderful array of tombola items donated by the members of the W.I."

The money raised was donated to volunteers of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance at this months meeting of the group.