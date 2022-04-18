Home   News   Article

Gonerby Hill Foot Women's Institute plant tree to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Great Gonerby cemetery

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:30, 18 April 2022
 | Updated: 09:32, 18 April 2022

A women's institute planted a tree in a cemetery to mark the Queen's Jubilee.

The members of Gonerby Hill Foot W.I. decided to plant a tree to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The group were given permission to plant a flowering cherry in the cemetery in Great Gonerby across the road from where they hold their meetings, at the Memorial Hall.

Gonerby Hill Foot W.I. planted a tree to commemorate the Queens Jubilee. (56121158)
Carolyn Turner, president of Gonerby Hill Foot W.I., said: "Unfortunately, we couldn’t have chosen a worse day for weather as it hailed during the process.

"However, some of the ladies attended the planting and we were helped by two members husbands who dug the hole for us."

Gonerby Hill Foot W.I. planted a tree to commemorate the Queens Jubilee. (56121155)
