Women's self-protection seminar to be held at Grantham Tennis Club

A women's self-protection seminar to be held tomorrow (Saturday) at Grantham Tennis Club.

Professor Jeff Sawyer, one of Europe's leading self protection instructors, will host the four hour class, which commences at 10.30am.

The seminar costs £20 per person, with a 50% discount offered to other family members who participate.

Grantham Tennis Club (43864669)

The session will educate participants in identification of predatory behaviour, the law around self-defence, as well as tried and tested physical self defence techniques.

To find out more or reserve a place, email jeffsawyer@email.com or call 07805 708724.