'Wonderful' £3,000 grant for Grantham Journal Children's Fund

A £3,000 donation to the Journal’s children’s charity is a timely one as families excitedly prepare for a trip to the West Midland Safari Park.

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund has organised the day out to the Worcestershire safari and theme park for

disabled youngsters and their parents, carers and siblings.

The large donation by the Star Trust - an East Midlands-based organisation made up of business owners with a passion for fund-raising for good causes - will go towards the cost of the trip, to be joined by more than 100 adults and children. Every element of the day, from travel to food to goody bags, will be paid for by the Children’s Fund.

Grantham Journal Children's fund (3910096)

Charity chairman Roy Wright, who has been involved since it was established more than 30 years ago, said: “Receiving a donation for the Children’s Fund however large or small is marvellous. It allows us to continue giving help where it is needed. Receiving this wonderful donation will give us the chance to consider many more applications.”

Lisa Cawdron, committee member of the Star Trust added: “It’s fantastic that we can get involved and provide these families with a much needed fun day out.”

Families have come to look forward to annual trips and events organised by the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund. Formerly known as the Christopher Buckingham Appeal, it was established to raise enough money to send Grantham boy Christopher to America for pioneering leukaemia treatment. Sadly, he died before he could travel so the money was put in trust to help families with disabled children afford medical equipment, hospital travel costs and help with other financial needs.

Micky Stokes is a trustee of the Grantham Disabled Children Society, many members of which have benefited from the Children’s Fund. She said: “It’s wonderful for the children to be able to go on this trip. It’s a really special day for them, travelling on a coach with their friends and families.They have so much fun. It’s lovely to see.”