Wonderful and wacky scarecrows take over Grantham estate

More than 30 scarecrows are dotted about Sunningdale in Grantham as part of their first scarecrow festival.

Richard Walker, of Lindrick Close, came up with the idea after seeing a similar festival in his mum's village near Grimsby.

He said: "It's been fantastic. We've had an amazing response with atleast 30 households taking part. It's great to see families walking around and having fun spotting them."

More than 25 households are taking part in Sunningdale estates first scarecrow festival. (39874549)

All scarecrows will be displayed in gardens until Sunday, August 9.

You can also follow the event on Instagram: #sunningdalescarecrowfest

