Wonderful and wacky scarecrows take over Grantham estate
Published: 17:00, 04 August 2020
| Updated: 17:03, 04 August 2020
More than 30 scarecrows are dotted about Sunningdale in Grantham as part of their first scarecrow festival.
Richard Walker, of Lindrick Close, came up with the idea after seeing a similar festival in his mum's village near Grimsby.
He said: "It's been fantastic. We've had an amazing response with atleast 30 households taking part. It's great to see families walking around and having fun spotting them."
All scarecrows will be displayed in gardens until Sunday, August 9.
You can also follow the event on Instagram: #sunningdalescarecrowfest
