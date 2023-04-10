A popular trail and duck race was enjoyed in the sunshine at the weekend.

Grantham’s Wyndham Park hosted the annual Easter trail and duck race on Saturday, with 1,000 plastic participants racing in the River Witham.

The duck race, organised by Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, raised £976 for good causes.

The annual Easter trail and duck race was enjoyed in Wyndham Park. (63460411)

Tony Walker, president of Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, said: "People were quite happy. Everyone seemed to enjoy it.

"The weather was good. At least it did not rain."

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, attended the event and got involved with proceedings.

The annual Easter trail and duck race was enjoyed in Wyndham Park. (63460400)

First prize in the race was £50, which went to Ruby Duller. The runners up received £20 and £15 for second and third place respectively.

A Facebook post on the Wyndham Park page said: "[Saturday] was such a wonderful day at the Wyndham Park Easter trail and duck race!

"Thank you so much for coming down and supporting this much-loved annual event!

The Duller family. (63460422)

Special thanks go to Friends of Wyndham Park, Grantham for all your hard work and Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven for organising the Duck Race, with support from RiverCare Grantham.

"We saw 1,000 ducks successfully launched onto the River Witham and safely collected at the end of the race!"

The Easter egg trail was organised by South Kesteven District Council, who run the park.

Katie and Oscar Everest. (63460444)

The annual Easter trail and duck race was enjoyed in Wyndham Park. (63460415)

Mia and Peggy. (63460418)

The annual Easter trail and duck race was enjoyed in Wyndham Park. (63460425)

Sue Kinder and Maggie Ambrose. (63460429)

Astrid, Millie, Katie and Solveig. (63460433)

For more information or event enquiries, please visit www.facebook.com/wyndhamparkgrantham or email wyndhampark@southkesteven.gov.uk

Future events in the park include May Day in the Park, on Monday, May 1, which is the May Day Bank Holiday.

Teddy Holden and James Taylor. (63460440)

Between 10.30am and 3.30pm, the park will host a variety of activities including traditional dancing, music, family games and a craft market.