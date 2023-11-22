An event to raise money for a museum was deemed as a “wonderful evening”.

Last Friday (November 17), Grantham band Dunne and Rusted performed at the Guildhall Ballroom to raise money for Grantham Museum.

Sharon Wennekers, director of IT and communications for the museum, said it was a “wonderful evening”.

Dunne and Rusted performing at the event to raise money for Grantham Museum.

She added: “Dunne and Rusted played a great set with something for everyone.

“Particular favourites seemed to be Billy Fury, Elvis and Johnny Cash.

“[We were] so pleased to see people dancing and enjoying themselves.

“We'd like to say a huge thank you to all who came along, the band, local businesses who kindly donated vouchers for our raffle and the staff from Digby's Cafe who ran the bar for us.”

The amount raised for the museum is set to be revealed.