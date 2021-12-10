A wood working project in Grantham is helping to build self confidence across the community.

Outwood CIC, based on Triggs Yard, Union Street, is a social enterprise where people can come and make things out of wood, such as household items.

Founder of Outwood, Simon Kieffer, officially set up the organisation in 2018 and hopes to expands the project, which is currently open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

A Christmas decoration made by the group for St Wulfram's (53570589)

Simon said: "The purpose of the project is to support and to promote wellbeing and positive mental health through meaningful activities.

"The more that you do stuff the better, we feel it is about facing and problem solving just by doing that for a few hours you can refocus your mind and forget about your day to day problems.

"We make anything really, as anything we see that we like the idea of, we give it a go."

Some of the bottle openers that have been made (53570572)

Items that the group have made include bottle openers, wall organisers and jewerly displays, all of which are sold and the profits are fed back into the project.

Many of the products can be used as gifts, are Simon has been selling them at Christmas markets across the area, and will be at Newark's annual Christmas Market this Sunday (December 12).

Simon added: "We did all the decorations for the St Wulfram's Christmas tree, they asked us for about 200 decorations for that tree."

St Wulfram's Christmas tree decorated with Outwood made decorations (53570592)

To find out more about Outwood and the work it does, visit its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OutwoodCIC/