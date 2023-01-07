Winter arrived suddenly in December with sharp frosts and daytime temperatures hovering around zero for several consecutive days, with night time temperatures plunging down to minus 7 in rural areas, writes Rippingale nature columnist Ian Misselbrook of Country Eye.

I kept the bird feeders topped up and repeatedly tried to clear ice from the bird baths and ponds. The remaining windfall apples were quickly consumed by a flock of 10 blackbirds, much to the disappointment of two fieldfares that arrived too late.

The resident grey squirrels were joined by three more aggressive intruders which I repeatedly tried to fend off from the bird feeders. It was during this activity that I unwittingly disturbed a far more welcome visitor from our shrubbery when a woodcock shot out from almost under my feet. These long-billed birds are waders, resembling a large snipe but unlike their cousins prefer woodlands to marshes.

Woodcock. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Despite living more than half a mile from the nearest wood this is not the first time that we have recorded woodcock in the garden. The last one sadly, was a dead bird that had obviously been shot and had managed to fly some distance before dropping into our garden.

Breeding woodcock have declined dramatically over the thirty odd years that we have lived in the area. Several of the local woods hosted breeding pairs that used to carry out their dusk display called roding, but these days very few remain. In the winter numbers are augmented by birds arriving from the continent, but even the wintering population has suffered a significant decline in numbers.

Boxing Day presented the ideal weather to walk off the Christmas excesses with bright sunshine and clear blues skies. Birds of prey were enjoying this spell of good weather too with hovering kestrels, soaring buzzards and my favourite; red kites exhibiting their effortless buoyant flight.

Woodpecker. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Red kite in Rippingale. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Now a familiar sight throughout our area, these birds represent a conservation success story having colonised much of Britain from several release sights. It does not seem that long ago that I made the pilgrimage to mid Wales especially to see the few, remaining survivors.

Ian Misselbrook

Confirming that it is never too early to seek out signs of the coming spring, at eight-thirty on a drizzly morning on December 30 a great-spotted woodpecker was drumming on the trunk of an ash tree in our garden. This is the earliest that I have ever heard a woodpecker drumming, which it does instead of a song, to define its territory and attract a mate.

On that note I wish you all a happy, healthy and fruitful 2023.