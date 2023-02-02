The car park at a woodland park will now be shut overnight following a recent arson attack.

A compost toilet block at Londonthorpe Woods was destroyed after it was set on fire deliberately on Friday, January 27, at 12.14am.

The Woodland Trust has now said it will lock the car park overnight from tomorrow (Friday).

The burnt down toilet block. Photo: RSM Photography (62142112)

On the Reconnecting Grantham Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "We have put this in place due to an arson attack we had this weekend that burnt one of the toilet blocks down and damaged the other.

"We understand that this will have a big effect on some people’s usage of the site and for this we apologise.

"It’s a step we feel we need to take to protect the remaining toilets, other interpretation, infrastructure, trees, and wildlife."

Alongside the arson attack, there has been numerous occasions where signage and trails have also been damaged or stolen.

The spokesperson added: "Most of these incidents are low level but they still cost the charity money to replace.

"We know it is a minority of people that are behaving poorly, and the majority of people treat the woods with great care and respect."

The car park will be closed from 5.30pm, so people are asked to leave before then so they don't get locked in.

During the summer it will be closed from 9pm.

The car park will reopen at 6am.