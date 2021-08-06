Residents are set to get a new cycleway through a popular woodland as part of a project to reconnect Grantham to its historic landscape.

The creation of the cycle route through Londonthorpe Woods is thanks to a £68,000 grant from FCC Communities Foundation.

This will be used to create a new way to access the woods from Alma Park Road in north-east Grantham to the soon-to-be upgraded Londonthorpe Woods carpark.

The creation of the cycleway is one aspect of a partnership project between the National Trust and Woodland Trust – ‘Reconnecting Grantham to its Historic Landscape’.

Project manager Heather Cook of the Woodland Trust believes the facility will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area.

She said: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of Grantham – combining the health benefits of cycling to the wonderful natural benefits of the nature we have on the doorstep of the town.

“It’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our cycleway taking shape this year.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Work on the cycleway will begin this month and will be ready to use later this year.

Londonthorpe Woods, a rich habitat of wildflower meadows, lush open grassland, and broadleaf and mature woodland that’s home to an array of wildlife, and the adjoining Bellmount have brought together the Woodland Trust and National Trust, respectively.

They have joined forces to enhance Grantham’s natural landscape aiming to bring more people into nature, and to appreciate, value and protect what we are lucky to have on our doorstep.

‘Reconnecting Grantham to its Historical Landscape’ is a four-year project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The project will create unprecedented access between the sites, allowing people to seamlessly explore a combined area of 225 hectares of woods and parkland so that visitors can discover both its secret history and environmental treasures.

It will also see the restoration and opening up of the iconic Bellmount Tower, marked trails, children’s trails, an easy access route, picnic facilities and school areas. In addition, there will be an improved ‘fit for purpose’ car park at Londonthorpe Wood.

It aims to encourage exploration and engagement with the two adjoining sites through activities and events, informative interpretation and offering a wide range of volunteering opportunities.

For more information on the project, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/Reconnecting Grantham or www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/ReconnectingGrantham.

You can also join the Facebook group by searcing for Reconnecting Grantham.