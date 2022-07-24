Firefighters have revealed that a fire in Colsterworth yesterday was caused by someone leaving a portable barbecue behind.

Corby Glen fire crew said on Facebook that the "devastation" was caused by a portable barbecue left behind with a tent in Twyford Woods.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm yesterday in Bourne Road.

The fire in Twyford Wood, Colsterworth (58184506)

Firefighters said: "If it wasn't for the walkers who spotted a small fire and called the fire service this would have soon turned in to a major incident.

"As it was it tied up five fire engines for five hours."

After leaving thermal imaging cameras behind to monitor the situation, the crew also returned at 1am and 8am to dampen down hotspots that had emerged.

"Crew now exhausted, but still on call. Thanks wild campers," they added, on Facebook.