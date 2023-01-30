A woodland play space is celebrating 20 years and a major £150,000 refurbishment is planned.

The Bythams Woodland Trust (BWT), which oversees The Spinney in Little Bytham, is proposing to carry out the refurbishments on play equipment “which really needs to be replaced”, as stated in the plan.

To do this, it needs to raise the £150,000 which it will be doing through funding applications.

The proposed plans for the refurbishment. Photo: Bythams Woodland Trust (62134560)

On a Facebook post, Dr Patrick Candler, chairman of Bythams Woodland Trust, said: “This year is The Spinney’s 20th birthday and to celebrate our success, we are planning some major changes to the site.

“We need to raise £150,000 to do all the works and we need your help.

“If you enjoy visiting The Spinney and think these improvements are a good idea, please like our Facebook and Instagram pages.

“The more likes and comments we get, the better our chances of getting the money.”

The trust is proposing to:

Re-design the under-5s area.

Put in a new higher space net.

Install two new sets of swings.

Replace the wibbly-wobbly bridge.

Repair the boardwalk walkway.

Turn the look-out tower into a split level castle.

Replace the spiders’ net with new climbing equipment.

The trust has already acquired planning permission to carry out the work later in the year and they are in the process of finalising details for the designs.

It is the funding they need to raise to build the equipment.

The plan can be seen at http://bythamspinney.co.uk/spinney-2023-update/.

In the plan, Dr Candler added: “The people who we will be asking to fund us want to know that people are supportive of The Spinney and see it as a benefit for the local community.

"So, if you use The Spinney and want to help us make the changes this year so that it is even better than it is now, please post why you think the spinney is a great place.”