A 'cycle to the woods' event aims to showcase the new opportunities to explore the ‘green lungs’ of Grantham.

The free event, to be held on Saturday (March 19), has been arranged following the installation of a new cycle way at Woodland Trust-owned Londonthorpe Woods.

The event, organised through the Woodland Trust and National Trust’s Reconnecting Grantham partnership, runs from 10am to 3pm but people can turn up at their leisure

New footpaths and cycleways have been laid at Londonthorpe Woods. (55480340)

The event will include:

Guided rides from Wyndham Park, Grantham, along the 5km off road track to Londonthorpe Woods

Upon arrival at Londonthorpe Woods, visitors can store their bikes, explore the woodlands on foot around the new all-access tracks. Or, have their bike checked by qualified mechanics

Children’s activities are on offer so budding cyclists of the future can pick up some new bike handling skills with drop-in sessions led by British Cycling qualified instructors

Coffee and pizza from Chapel House Pizza will be available to buy throughout the day to keep energy levels high

Dom Fieldhouse, Community Development Officer for the Woodland Trust, said: “This is a great way for the people of Grantham and the surrounding area to get into the great outdoors and explore the new cycle routes that are now open into Londonthorpe. It is open for people of all ages to enjoy and see how lucky we are to have such a wonderful and precious environment on our doorsteps.”

The creation of the cycle track has come about thanks to a £68,000 grant from the FCC Communities Foundation. This has allowed the woods to become a more accessible location for all abilities and ages.

The Trust says it hopes to encourage more of Grantham’s communities to take up the opportunity to use a green travel alternative to visit Londonthorpe Woods.

For more information on the event visit: www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/ReconnectingGrantham or visit the Facebook group ‘Reconnecting Grantham’.