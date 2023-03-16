Woodlands Nursery in Grantham dresses in pyjamas to raise money for Red Nose Day

A nursery has raised money for Red Nose Day ahead of Friday.

Children and staff at Woodlands Nursery, based in Belton Woods Hotel in Grantham, dressed up in their pyjamas on Tuesday (March 14).

Phoebe Hall, of Woodlands Nursery, said: "We came to nursery in our pyjamas to raise money for Red Nose Day!

Children and staff at Woodlands Nursery in Grantham dressed in their pyjamas to raise money for Comic Relief. (63010064)

"We enjoyed a fun filled day with lots of red activities and a pyjama party.

"Everyone donated £1 to Comic Relief."

