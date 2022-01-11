Major works on a new car park at Grantham’s “green lungs” of Londonthorpe Wood have been completed.

The project led by the Woodland Trust and totalling over £450,000, has taken four months, and given the site brand new appeal as it becomes a more accessible and welcoming site for the local community to cherish.

Thanks to funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the car park now boasts more spaces and disabled parking spots and is the gateway to exploring the 450 acres of green space throughout Londonthorpe Woods and Bellmount.

Dominic Fieldhouse at the entrance of the new car park. (54206695)

Dominic Fieldhouse, community development officer for the Woodland Trust, said: “We are delighted to announce the reopening of this car park, another step in enhancing access for people to such an important natural area for the people of Grantham and beyond.

"Whether arriving on foot, by bike or in their cars, people will be able to enjoy and explore this precious haven for wildlife for generations to come.”

The car park reopened on January 5, and has already attracted plenty of visitors.

The car park now boasts all-access compost toilets. (54206680)

Dominic added: "It's gone really well to be fair. The public have been really patient. It's being really well used."

He explained that the trust were developing a pond with outdoor classes across the road from the car park, and was excited by the prospect of holding events at the site now that it is finished, including guided walks and Cycle to the Woods, a bike ride set for March 19 which will follow a route from Wyndham Park to Londonthorpe Wood.

Resurfacing and reconfiguration of the layout now include all-access compost toilets, four Sheffield style cycle stands, overflow parking and most importantly, safer access points.

Visitors will now also be able to walk the 1.6km accessible track, a two-metre-wide compact surface which loops around the main Londonthorpe woodland, with a diversion to experience walking under the tree canopy on the southern side of the wood.

The new 1.6km accessible track which loops around the main woodland. (54206689)

For the benefit of the local community aiming to encourage active and green travel to Londonthorpe Woods, a new cycle route is also being created thanks to a £68,000 grant from the FCC Communities Foundation.

The point-to-point route, due to open soon, connects Alma Park Industrial Estate to Londonthorpe Woods, weaving through Alma Wood and dissecting a pre-existing avenue of trees.

New crossing points across Londonthorpe Lane include visual cues to warn motorists of the new addition to the road layout, bollards also line the road bookended by two aesthetic gates for increased awareness.

New crossing points across Londonthorpe Lane. (54206692)

The works are all part of “The Reconnecting Grantham” project, led by the Woodland Trust and the National Trust, aiming to increase the local communities’ awareness and appreciation for the valuable natural asset Grantham has on its doorstep- including connecting the nature of Londonthorpe with the splendour of the Belton House estate.

Nearly 18 months into its delivery phase, the project has been hosting regular guided walks, volunteering opportunities and contributing to local events.

For more information join the Facebook group ‘Reconnecting Grantham’ or visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/ReconnectingGrantham.