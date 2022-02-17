Fire crews responded to a blaze that broke out at a village woodyard, extinguishing 10 tonnes of wood.

At 5.48pm yesterday evening (Wednesday), five Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to a woodyard fire on Lenton Road, Hanby.

By 10pm, it was confirmed that the blaze had been scaled down, with crews from Billingborough and Stamford remaining at the scene.

Fire services attended the incident. (44679709)

The five crews that originally attended, one of which was from Grantham Fire Station, used two main jets, two hose reels and breathing apparatus to extinguish a timber frame building, as well as 10 tonnes of wood that was stored inside.

This morning (Thursday), it was confirmed that the cause of the fire was accidental and that all crews had left the scene, but the incident would be reinspected later this morning.