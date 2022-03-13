New wool and yarn business Purl A Row to open in former Grantham cycle shop
A new wool and yarn business is set to open in a former cycle shop in Grantham.
Owner of Purl A Row, Lucy Crossby, 38, will be opening her store on Watergate, Grantham on Saturday, April 16.
The store location was formerly a cycle shop, which closed following the sudden death of its beloved owner, Chris O'Connor.
Lucy established her business in 2018, and before moving to Grantham during the pandemic she had her first store location in Cornwall.
Purl A Row will be open every day of the week, excluding Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 9;30 to 2:30 and until 4:30 on Saturdays.
Lucy also specialises in British wool, hand dyed yarn and small farm wools from around the country.
In addition to selling wool and yarn, Lucy will also be selling "needles and notions and bits like that", and will also be offering workshops.
She said: "The reason the shop will be closed on Wednesdays is for classes, at the moment I only have knitting workshops on there.
"I'm looking forward to just getting back to it, it's been a long time and I've been closed for too long, I need to see people and just pass on my knowledge."
Lucy also has a space available upstairs in the shop which she is looking to lease out to a local craft group that need a space.
You can find out more about Lucy's classes and social groups on the Purl A Row website at https://www.purlarow.co.uk/