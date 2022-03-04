The birthplace and family home of Sir Isaac Newton has re-opened for its first full season since 2019.

Woolsthorpe Manor, near Colsterworth, is now open Thursdays to Mondays, from 11am to 5pm until October 31.

Newton was born at the manor, a National Trust property, where he grew up with his family and made some of his most important discoveries.

Credit: James Dobson, Newton's apple tree in the orchard at Woolsthorpe Manor, Lincolnshire (55249854)

Knowledgeable guides lead tours of the Manor House, allowing visitors to discover more about Newton and explore where he made his findings.

Newton's Chamber has been set up to appear as if he is still working and residing there in 1665 to 1666, which were his 'years of wonders'.

Visitors can still look through his window and see a descendant of the apple tree that inspired his thinking on gravity.

Credit: James Dobson, Woolsthorpe Manor (55249849)

Emma Michalak, operations manager, said: "We are all extremely excited to be open again.

"This is our first full season since 2019, and we can’t wait to welcome you all back to site and share Newton’s amazing story with you."

Future Newtons and science enthusiasts are also able to explore the hands-on interactive Science Centre at the site, and take this opportunity to test Newton’s theories in gravity, motion, and light.

The Manor House is only accessible by guided tours, which can be booked two weeks in advance through the website and normal admission applies.

More information can be found at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/woolsthorpe-manor.