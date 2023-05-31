Work has finally begun to improve a play park after it was awarded an £100,000 grant.

New equipment and fencing will be installed at Grantham’s Gonerby Hill Foot park after the grant was awarded by the FCC Communities Foundation.

Additional funding has been raised by businesses, charities and the Gonerby Hill Foot Park Action Group, formed in October 2020.

The planned improvements to the Gonerby Hill Foot park. Photo: SKDC

James Noon, secretary for the GHF Park Action Group, said: "We are really excited to see works at the park begin.

“The group has worked really hard to raise an amazing amount of money over the last two and a half years and finally the end is in sight.

“The work should be complete no later than July 10, in time for the school summer break.

“We can't wait to see the finished project."

The park is owned by South Kesteven District Council and they will be responsible for maintaining the equipment once it is installed.

Cllr Paul Stokes, cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “We are very pleased to be working in partnership with the Gonerby Hill Foot Park Action Group and FCC Communities Foundation.

“Improved play facilities are crucial for the younger generation and helps families to make the most out of being active and enjoying their local area.

“The work by GHF Park Action Group to create a space that will work for the whole community has been so valuable. We are looking forward to seeing families enjoy the space once it has re-opened later in the summer.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Cheryl Raynor, grant manager at FCC Communities Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be supporting South Kesteven District Council and the Gonerby Hill Foot Park Action group with this project.

“The volunteers have worked tirelessly to reach this stage and it’s testament to their determination and drive that work is now starting on site.”

The park is set to open to the public later this year in an official ceremony.