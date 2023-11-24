Work has begun to build 20 new council properties in a derelict site.

The new homes, which will include one and two-bedroom affordable flats, are being built on brownfield land in Swinegate, Grantham.

Councillor Phil Dilks, South Kesteven District Council member for housing and planning, said: “Developing apartments such as these, in line with local demand, helps free up larger properties within SKDC’s stock to ensure more residents have a home that suits their needs.

“We also believe that this exciting proposal will regenerate and enhance the look of this area which has been diminished over a number of years by the demolished vacant garage and shop.”

The new buildings, constructed by the Lindum Group, are designed to be inclusive, energy efficient, sustainable and good value.

They also reflect the Georgian character of Swinegate, with stepped roof lines and a mixture of wide and narrow frontages due to the development being in a conservation area.

Other features to mirror the historic feel of the area include prominent lintels above windows, Dorma windows, and archways.

Darren King, Lindum managing director, said: “It is fantastic news that work has started on these new apartments, helping to ease local demand and support local people in providing an affordable place to live.”

The development is next to the Watergate car park.

The current entrance to the Watergate car park is closed until November 27, as the exit onto Swinegate will become the entrance exit during this period.

Once this work is complete, the exit onto Swinegate will be permanently closed and the entrance and exit will be from Watergate.