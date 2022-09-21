Work has commenced to build 25 new affordable homes on a village site.

The diggers have arrived on site and the soil’s been cut, as work begins on 25 new affordable homes off Swinstead Road in Corby Glen.

Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA) purchased the 3.6 acre site, previously privately owned for grazing land, with support from South Kesteven District Council.

Lisa Raine, project manager, NCHA; John Roberts, technical associate director for housing, RG+P Architects; Allan Fisher, director of development and assets, NCHA; Danny Lang and Simon Preston, directors, Modus Partnerships; Bill Pywell, employers agent, Pelham. (59487345)

A proposal to build homes on the site was given permission in March 2019, with layout and landscape details approved in January 2022 by SKDC's planning committee.

There will be a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom houses including four bungalows providing much-needed affordable housing for the local area.

13 homes will be available for affordable rent and 12 sold for shared ownership.

Representatives for the development got together to celebrate the beginning of work.

SKDC cabinet member for housing and property, Councillor Robert Reid said: “Schemes such as this one in Corby Glen are superb examples of partnership working that builds on our strong communities across the District.

“I am impressed by a well thought-out development that will sit comfortably in our community and look forward to the council nominating residents to these new affordable homes to rent, supporting our Corporate Plan action to ensure housing in the district meets the needs of residents”.

Allan Fisher, director of development and assets at NCHA said: “The soaring cost of living and house prices makes affordable housing schemes like this vital to maintain thriving rural communities like Corby Glen.

An overview of the Corby Glen site. (59487348)

"We are delighted to begin works onsite and to be working with our trusted partners to deliver quality energy efficient homes.”

NCHA have partnered with Modus Partnerships for the build which is expected to be complete by autumn 2023.

Simon Preston, director from Modus Partnerships said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with NCHA and looking forward to providing quality homes with a mix of houses and bungalows that meet the needs of the village.

"The combination of timberframe construction, careful selection of quality materials and inclusion of energy saving measures will not only be visually attractive but will also provide homes residents will be proud of.”

The scheme has been funded by contributions from Homes England and NCHA and was designed by RG + P architects.

Early expressions of interest for the shared ownership properties can be made to NCHA by emailing nchasales@ncha.org.uk.

All affordable rent homes will be let through SKDC.