Work has begun in a village to build 96 new energy-efficient homes.

Bellway has begun work on its new housing development, known as The Willows, on Wilsford Lane in Ancaster.

South Kesteven District Council approved the plans in 2022.

Work has begun to build the new 96 homes in Ancaster. Photo: Bellway (62135721)

Rhiannon Jones, head of sales for Bellway Eastern Counties, said: "This development marks a significant step in our push for greater sustainability because it will be one of our first sites to exclusively feature homes supported by an eco-friendly heating system.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to future proof our homes, we are also providing electric vehicle charging points for all residents at The Willows to enable the switch away from petrol and diesel cars.

"We are expecting the development to be particularly popular with families due to the site’s proximity to Ancaster Church of England Primary School, which has been rated 'good' by Ofsted and is located just half a mile from The Willows.

Work has begun to build the new 96 homes in Ancaster. Photo: Bellway (62135761)

"Commuters will appreciate the good transport links, as the development is less than a mile from Ancaster railway station and just a 10 minute drive from the A15."

The development will comprise of 67 properties for private sale, including three and four bedroom houses. There will also be 29 affordable homes for people through shared ownership or low-cost renting.

There will also be a public open space, play area and green edge with a footpath around the site.

To find out about the development go to www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/eastern-counties/the-willows.

Bellway will release the first homes onto the market in April 2023, with the first properties due to be completed later in the year.