Work completed on University Centre in Grantham cinema complex
Published: 16:19, 09 July 2020
| Updated: 16:20, 09 July 2020
Work on the new University Centre in Grantham is now complete.
Located above the Savoy Cinema, the 9,000 sq ft building includes teaching areas, break space and seminar rooms.
It has been developed by InvestSK in partnership with South Kesteven District Council and was funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership.
