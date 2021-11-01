A mother of two remains bed bound after her health conditions worsened, as she waits for an adapted council property which should be ready soon.

After suffering a prolapsed disc in her back in 2017, Chloe Brooks’ conditions worsened as referrals to the right specialists and operations were delayed due to the pandemic.

Chloe, aged 23, has a severely damaged canal diameter, as well as permanent nerve damage, and now has a Suprapubic catheter in her stomach, which she describes as “an open hole straight into my body”.

The photos show mould in the bungalow. (52721201)

Previously in privately rented accommodation which could not be adapted to her needs, Chloe was allocated a council bungalow in May to better suit her condition.

However, Chloe insists that the bungalow has been “full of mould” since moving in and, with it being 12 miles outside Grantham, the location has made it difficult for carers to come round and help her.

She said: “We’re having to clean the mould off every day and it’s not safe. My kids have been ill, I’ve been ill because of the mould.

“This house is just mouldy. It’s not even a home.

“My carers can’t do what they need to do. We’re having massive issues with carers because of where we live.

“We’re having calls because they can’t actually get the carers to come out to us and I’ve just had enough.”

After her conditions worsened, the council allocated Chloe a house in Grantham and are in the process of making the necessary adaptations, although delays due to supply chain issues are putting a strain on Chloe.

She added: “My health is a lot worse now. I’m literally in bed nearly all day every day. I’ve got carers four times a day, they can’t even get to both sides of my bed.

“I’ve not had my hair washed in six weeks, because I don’t have the facilities. I’ve had stripwashes for a nearly year now.

“I’ve not had access to a bath or a shower, it’s disgusting and I’ve had enough. I’ve got constant infections.

“I’ve had antibiotics since May nearly every week because of infections.”

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “The council continues to work closely with the tenant in this case. When the tenant moved into their current property it was suitable for their needs but changes in their condition mean adaptations are now required.

“It has been recognised that another urgent move is required and a suitable property has been identified. Extensive work is now taking place to adapt it to their specific needs.

“The work includes widening all ground floor doorways to accommodate a wheelchair; replacing a dining room/bedroom window with French doors; converting part of a side storeroom/wc facilities into a ground floor wet room; blocking the old back door up; and blocking a dining room to lounge door.

“Problems in the supply chain for materials means there has been a short delay and we are working towards an estimated completion of the work by mid-November. A full redecoration of the property has been offered as a goodwill gesture, and has been accepted.

“The possibility of a delay to the work was explained to the tenant and their family and appeared to have been accepted.”