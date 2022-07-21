A vandalised and ‘dangerous’ bus shelter will be refurbished by the district council.

The bus shelter, in front of the hospital on Manthorpe Road, Grantham, is said to be falling down after bricks were removed from the base of the structure.

It was cordoned off by South Kesteven District Council this week.

The bus shelter on Manthorpe Road has been cordoned off. (58099683)

District Councillor Linda Wootten, who lives nearby, said: “The shelter has a damaged side wall and somebody has removed the lower bricks and it is unstable.

“I consider it unsafe and about to fall down on one side.”

A resident of Manthorpe Road estate, Joe Drennan, said it was “mindless vandalism”.

Parts of the bus shelter on Manthorpe Road, in front of the hospital, are falling down and bricks have been removed. (58099630)

Before the shelter was cordoned off, Mr Drennan said: “I pass that shelter every day. You see young ladies with children in buggies getting the bus from there and the elderly. If it was to fall down they wouldn’t be able to get out quick enough. It's dangerous.”

A spokesperson for SKDC said: “SKDC owns this shelter and has fenced it off ahead of work expected to be undertaken this week.”