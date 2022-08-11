Works to make the A52 Somerby Hill roundabout larger, as part of the Grantham Southern Relief Road project, are now finished.

All roadworks have now been removed from near the roundabout following months of improvement work which began in September last year.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "People in and around Grantham will be very happy to know that the A52 Somerby Hill roundabout is now fully back open without any traffic management.

Work on the Somerby Hill roundabout has been completed. (58596788)

"Over the past eleven months, the team has worked tirelessly to make the roundabout larger as part of the relief road project. Not only did this include fully rebuilding sections of the roundabout, but the team also installed new drainage, street lighting and kerbs here.

"Moving forward, the team will be installing four sets of bridge piers and preparing a planning amendment for the new River Witham/East Coast Main Line bridge. We’ll also be focusing on completing the section of new road to the east, between the new mid-route development and Somerby Hill roundabouts.

“I want to thank everyone for bearing with us while we upgraded the roundabout and for your patience moving forward as continue building your new Grantham Southern Relief Road.”

For the latest news on the Grantham Southern Relief Road, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.

The Grantham Southern Relief Road project is being led by Lincolnshire County Council and supported by South Kesteven District Council, Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Highways England, Department for Transport, Network Rail, Homes England and local businesses.