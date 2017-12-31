Work on building new Grantham school reaches ‘topping out’ stage

Progress on building a new primary school at Poplar Farm in Grantham has been marked with a ‘topping out’ ceremony.

The occasion signalled the completion of the building’s superstructure and top-level roof – the project’s biggest milestone since ground-breaking in the spring.

Representatives from Wates Construction, the contractor building the new school, and Peter Bell, chief executive officer of CIT Academies, the appointed education provider, joined Grantham’s mayor Coun lor Mike Cook and the new school’s principal and governing body to cement the final piece on the side of the building, which completed the structure.

Building work on the school began during the summer and is now well under way and on schedule for completion next summer.

The £8m project, funded by Lincolnshire County Council, will meet the need for new school places in an area of growing population.

Phot credit: Sam Bagnall