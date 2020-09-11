Building work on the new Aldi supermarket in Grantham will begin next year.

The new store will be located on derelict land at the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road.

It will replace the current store which is located off South Parade.

How the new Aldi store in Grantham will look.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We will begin construction of our new Grantham store at the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road next April and plan to open the store in 2022.

"This will create up to 10 additional jobs and enable local people to shop and save closer to home.”