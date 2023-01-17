A parish council has been granted a licence to improve field entrances after “considerable delays.”

The Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council has been granted a licence under the Asset of Community Value (ACV) by South Kesteven District Council to improve the entrances on the Blessed Hugh Moore School playing field.

Residents welcome the news “which at last is good”, said Pete Armstrong, clerk of the parish council.

The Blessed Hugh Moore School Playing Fields. (61897538)

He added: “This [the licence] was obtained after considerable delays.

“This will be to produce safer entrances to the site. At present they are slippery and uneven, especially the one coming in from Sandringham Drive.”

In 2020, SKDC proposed to build 65 council-owned houses on the site, but this was objected by residents after a clause was attached to the land which meant nothing could be built on it.

The Windsor Drive, Scotney Drive and Sandringham Drive entrances will get new paths with hardcore bases to allow spring and flood water from the hillside to drain properly.

Work has begun today (Tuesday) and is planned to finish on Monday (January 23), weather permitting.

Once this work is completed, the parish council is asking for volunteers to help plant moisture loving trees on the southern and eastern banks of the site.

Some of these will be along the parish’s ‘Jubilee mount’, which was renamed in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

On the northern slope behind bungalows on Windsor Drive, shrubs and herbaceous plants will be planted.

The parish council hopes to get these planted before March.

Elvis Stooke, a member of the parish council, said: “After all of the hard work to keep it as we wanted and now we can keep looking to the future.

“We can now sit back to see things come together.”