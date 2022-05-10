Phase three of the Grantham Southern Relief Road project will see further traffic restrictions and closures implemented this month.

From the evening of Friday, May 20 until early Monday, May 23, there will be a full weekend closure of the northbound A1 between Little Ponton and Harlaxton.

There will be a diversion route set up via the A606 at Stamford to re-join the A1 on the A607 at Harlaxton.

The relief road is continuing to progress (53501326)

Last week from Tuesday, May 3, until Friday May 6, there was a full southbound closure of the A1 and closure of a northbound lane between Harlaxton and Little Ponton.

These road closures and restrictions are part of the project's phase two and three stages, where throughout May there will be bridge joint works and southbound drainage and street-lightening verge works on the A1, as well as drainage and landscaping works and surfacing to new link roads.

There will also be piling continuing on the west side of the site at Pier 3 and surfacing continuing at the east side of the site at Somerby Hill roundabout.

The ongoing lane closures on the B1174 roundabout will continue until the end of the scheme, and temporary traffic signals and lane closures will remain at Somerby Hill roundabout as needed.