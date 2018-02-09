Work starts on major upgrade of Grantham’s Wyndham Park

Have your say

Work starts next week on restoring Grantham’s Wyndham Park to its original character as Grantham’s World War One Memorial Park.

Contractor Robert Woodhead has moved machinery on to the site to start building new facilities, restoration of original buildings and creating new landscape features in readiness for a grand opening in September.

South Kesteven District Council and the Wyndham Park forum will manage the £1 Million-plus project.

In 2016, the partners received £818,000 of funding from the Heritage Lottery and Big Lottery towards making it one of the best parks in the East Midlands.

Plans include the refurbishment of the boating lake, the old changing rooms and ticket office. A visitor centre will be constructed which will provide a central information point and a place for training activities and events.