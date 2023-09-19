A Royal Mail team has raised over £1,500 for charity after competing in a boat race.

The Grantham team participated in the Newark Dragon Boat Race on Sunday (September 17).

They raised £1,500 for two “wonderful” children’s charities, including Beaumond House Hospice, in Newark, and the Children’s Bereavement Centre, in Newark.

The Grantham Royal Mail Team

Abigail Staff, a Grantham postwoman, said: “We can say we did a lot better than last year resulting in an 11th place out of 36 teams, just missing out on the semi final by seconds.

“So you never know, next year, third time lucky, we may do better.

The team in action in the Newark Dragon Boat Race

“It was a great day out with colleagues, but also our families who came to support us.

“The river bank was full of spectators which was great to see.”